European stocks close Friday’s session with notable declines

(MENAFN) European stock exchanges ended the week on a negative note, with major indices recording significant losses on Friday. The STOXX Europe 600, which encompasses around 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, fell by 5.49 points, or 1.07 percent, closing at 506.56. This decline reflects a broader downturn in the European markets, impacting a wide range of sectors and countries.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 experienced a drop of 60 points, or 0.73 percent, settling at 8,181. This decline indicates a weakening in market performance amid broader regional trends. Similarly, France's CAC 40 closed down by 79 points, or 1.07 percent, ending the session at 7,352, underscoring the challenging market conditions faced by major European economies.



Germany's DAX index was the most affected, plummeting 274 points, or 1.48 percent, to close at 18,301. This significant drop highlights the particularly severe impact on the German market compared to its European peers. In Italy, the FTSE MIB saw a reduction of 393 points, or 1.17 percent, bringing it to 33,291, reflecting a notable decline in Italian stock performance as well.



Spain's IBEX 35 also experienced losses, falling by 100 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 11,173. This decrease rounds out a day of broad-based declines across European stock markets, illustrating the widespread nature of the market downturn throughout the continent.

