KRCS: Kuwait Humanitarian Efforts Ongoing, Unwavering Worldwide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has reaffirmed that Kuwait's humanitarian efforts were ongoing and will not cease, as Kuwait continues to provide aid, these efforts have reached countries in need across various regions of the world.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Kuwait's designation as a UN Humanitarian Center, celebrated annually on September 9, KRCS Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer highlighted Kuwait's significant role in supporting humanitarian and developmental efforts.

He emphasized that this role has enhanced Kuwait's standing within the international community.

Dr. Al-Sayer noted that under His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait remains committed to fulfilling its humanitarian mission, in line with the United Nations Charter.

Kuwait has a long history of initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of afflicted populations, supporting humanitarian causes, and addressing disasters through its governmental and civil institutions.

Dr. Al-Sayer pointed to the KRCS successful contributions to humanitarian work through the society's ongoing efforts in areas such as Gaza, Sudan, Yemen, Pakistan, Libya, the Comoros, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan, among other nations.

He added that the KRCS left a significant mark on humanitarian projects in many parts of the world, becoming a prominent symbol of goodwill.

KRCS has played a crucial role in alleviating the suffering of people facing major crises by delivering aid to numerous countries.

The society continues to lead global humanitarian initiatives, aiding those affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Monday, September 9, marks the 10th anniversary of the UN decision to designate Kuwait as a Humanitarian Center.

The late Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was honored as a Humanitarian Leader, in recognition of Kuwait's extensive humanitarian efforts

