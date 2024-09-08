Grape And Wine Festival In Shamakhi Showcases International Performers And Local Delights
The annual Grape and Wine Festival is underway in the Meysari
village of Shamakhi, organized by the State tourism Agency and the
Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Azernews
reports.
The festival opened with the participation of Anar Alakbarov,
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Fuad Nagiyev,
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency; and other officials, along
with numerous guests.
The two-day festival, held at the "Shirvan Wines" LLC
viticulture and winemaking complex in Meysari village, features
performances by a variety of artists and groups from Azerbaijan and
beyond. Performers include Aygun Kazimova (September 8), Azad
Shabanov (September 7), Cuban singer and dancer Edglis Hayle
(September 7), Elvin Mirzazade (September 8), the "Good Girls"
group (September 7), Georgia's Niko's Band (September 7), MadTeen &
Artist (September 8), Roman&Nirvana Band (September 8),
Shahriyar Imanov and Teymur Suleymanbeyli duet (September 7), and
DJ Amalov, who will perform on both days.
The festival area features several interactive zones, including
tasting areas, entertainment, food stalls, souvenir sales, and
master classes, such as a wine painting workshop, along with
outdoor film screenings.
