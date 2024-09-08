عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Grape And Wine Festival In Shamakhi Showcases International Performers And Local Delights

Grape And Wine Festival In Shamakhi Showcases International Performers And Local Delights


9/8/2024 7:15:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The annual Grape and Wine Festival is underway in the Meysari village of Shamakhi, organized by the State tourism Agency and the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Azernews reports.

The festival opened with the participation of Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency; and other officials, along with numerous guests.

The two-day festival, held at the "Shirvan Wines" LLC viticulture and winemaking complex in Meysari village, features performances by a variety of artists and groups from Azerbaijan and beyond. Performers include Aygun Kazimova (September 8), Azad Shabanov (September 7), Cuban singer and dancer Edglis Hayle (September 7), Elvin Mirzazade (September 8), the "Good Girls" group (September 7), Georgia's Niko's Band (September 7), MadTeen & Artist (September 8), Roman&Nirvana Band (September 8), Shahriyar Imanov and Teymur Suleymanbeyli duet (September 7), and DJ Amalov, who will perform on both days.

The festival area features several interactive zones, including tasting areas, entertainment, food stalls, souvenir sales, and master classes, such as a wine painting workshop, along with outdoor film screenings.

MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108649094


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search