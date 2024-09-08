Grape And Wine Festival In Shamakhi Showcases International Performers And Local Delights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The annual Grape and Wine Festival is underway in the Meysari village of Shamakhi, organized by the State Agency and the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Azernews reports.

The festival opened with the participation of Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency; and other officials, along with numerous guests.

The two-day festival, held at the "Shirvan Wines" LLC viticulture and winemaking complex in Meysari village, features performances by a variety of artists and groups from Azerbaijan and beyond. Performers include Aygun Kazimova (September 8), Azad Shabanov (September 7), Cuban singer and dancer Edglis Hayle (September 7), Elvin Mirzazade (September 8), the "Good Girls" group (September 7), Georgia's Niko's Band (September 7), MadTeen & Artist (September 8), Roman&Nirvana Band (September 8), Shahriyar Imanov and Teymur Suleymanbeyli duet (September 7), and DJ Amalov, who will perform on both days.

The festival area features several interactive zones, including tasting areas, entertainment, food stalls, souvenir sales, and master classes, such as a wine painting workshop, along with outdoor film screenings.