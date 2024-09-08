Bangladesh Unrest: Popular Youtuber Hero Alom Assaulted In Bogra Court Premises, Forced To Do Sit-Ups (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ashraful Hossen Alom, a well-known Bangladeshi content creator, actor, and politician popularly known as Hero Alom, was physically assaulted on the premises of the chief judicial court in Bogura on Sunday morning. The assault occurred shortly after Alom arrived at the court to file a case.

Alom, who is known for his controversial presence and recent involvement, alleged that members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were behind the attack. According to Alom, he was attacked by a group of BNP supporters who forced him to do sit-ups while holding his ears. The attackers also punched him in the face and head, and struck him in various parts of his body.

Alom, who is currently receiving treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura, recounted the incident to the media from his hospital bed. He stated,“After filing the case and coming downstairs, a group of BNP members suddenly attacked me. They forced me to do sit-ups holding my ears. Then, they punched and hit me on the face and head. They also hit me on my chest and other parts of my body. They accused me of insulting Tarique Zia in one of my statements.”

Hero Alom strongly denied the allegations made against him, asserting,“I have never insulted Tarique Rahman. If they have any proof, I will walk around with a garland of shoes around my neck.” He further criticized the BNP's actions, stating,“The BNP hasn't even come to power yet, and they are already causing chaos across the country. Did we fight to remove one dictator just to bring another one to power?”

In response to the accusations, Abdul Baset, vice president of the Bogura District BNP and General Secretary of the Bogura District Lawyers' Association, dismissed Hero Alom's claims. Baset stated,“Hero Alom came to file a case against government officials and Awami League activists. BNP members would have been happy, not attacking him.” He also questioned the validity of Alom's claims, asking,“Can he name any BNP members who attacked him? The truth is, Hero Alom is making this accusation to tarnish the BNP's image. Our members did not attack him.”

The incident has drawn significant attention and concern, given the political context and Hero Alom's recent activities. The case that Alom filed reportedly alleged that he had been attacked multiple times during the national elections and that there was a conspiracy against him in the 2023 Bogra-4 election, in which he lost.

Bogra Sadar police station Sub-inspector Rahim Rana confirmed that they have been informed about the assault but noted that no formal complaint had been filed with the police as of yet.“We have heard that Hero Alom was attacked while filing a case in court, but no one has filed a formal complaint with us yet,” Rana said.