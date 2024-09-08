Lucknow Building Collapse: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Each For Kin Of Deceased

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the in the tragic Lucknow building collapse.

Expressing his condolences, the Prime Minister termed the incident "saddening" and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

"The loss of lives due to a building mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is saddening. Prayers with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a three-storeyed building in Transport Nagar, Lucknow, housing godowns and a motor workshop, collapsed.

The death toll has now reached eight, with the recovery of three more bodies from the debris on Sunday.

Police reports indicate that the building was constructed around four years ago, and some ongoing construction work may have contributed to the collapse.

Most of the victims were working on the ground floor at the time of the incident, which occurred around 4.45 p.m.

Officials said the building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor, and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to accelerate relief efforts and ensure that those injured receive prompt medical care.

"Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the building collapse incident in Transport Nagar, Lucknow," the Chief Minister's Office wrote on X.

"The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials, SDRF, and NDRF teams to reach the site and expedite the relief work, ensuring that the injured are immediately taken to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the statement added.