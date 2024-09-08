OPEC head extends gratitude to Iran’s former Oil Minister Javad Oji

(MENAFN) Haitham al-Ghais, the Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), extended his gratitude to Iran’s former Oil Minister Javad Oji for his valuable contributions to the organization. In a message to Oji, al-Ghais expressed his appreciation on behalf of both the organization and the OPEC secretariat staff, acknowledging the positive impact of Oji’s service during his tenure.



In addition, al-Ghais sent a letter to the oil and energy ministers of the 12 OPEC member countries, urging them to support the upcoming celebration of the organization’s 64th anniversary. This milestone, set for September 14, marks a significant point in the history of OPEC, providing an opportunity to reflect on the organization's journey since its founding. The celebration acknowledges the vision and leadership of the five founding members who established OPEC in Baghdad in September 1960, and who have shaped the organization into a key pillar in the global energy community.



The letter highlights OPEC's continued relevance and instrumental role in the global energy sector, particularly as the organization works toward an inclusive energy transition. Al-Ghais emphasized that, despite the evolving landscape of the energy industry, OPEC remains crucial in fostering dialogue, cooperation, and stability in the global oil market for the benefit of producers, consumers, and investors.



The message concluded with a recognition of OPEC’s achievements over the decades and a reaffirmation of its commitment to adapting and thriving in the face of ongoing challenges. This 64th anniversary celebration is an occasion to honor the organization's legacy and look forward to its continued impact on the global energy future.

