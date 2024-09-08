3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Goygol City
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Goygol city,
Azernews reports citing the Earthquake Research
Bureau of the Republic Seismological Service Center under the
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
The quake occurred at 10:25 a.m., with its epicenter located 29
kilometers northeast of Tovuz station at a depth of 14
kilometers.
No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been confirmed.
Authorities are monitoring the situation to assess any potential
impacts.
