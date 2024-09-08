عربي


3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Goygol City


9/8/2024 5:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Goygol city, Azernews reports citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republic Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The quake occurred at 10:25 a.m., with its epicenter located 29 kilometers northeast of Tovuz station at a depth of 14 kilometers.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been confirmed. Authorities are monitoring the situation to assess any potential impacts.

AzerNews

