Kuwait Amir Congratulates Paris '24 Paralympic Gold Medalist Faisal Sorour
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to athlete Faisal Sorour for his Gold medal in the Men's Shot Put - F63 event at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
His Highness the Amir praised this achievement and the ability of Kuwaiti disabled youth in overcoming hardships, and wished Sorour further success in various regional and international sporting events. (end)
aai
MENAFN08092024000071011013ID1108648887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.