Kuwait Amir Congratulates Paris '24 Paralympic Gold Medalist Faisal Sorour

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to Faisal Sorour for his medal in the Men's Shot Put - F63 event at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. His Highness the Amir praised this achievement and the ability of Kuwaiti disabled youth in overcoming hardships, and wished Sorour further success in various regional and international sporting events. (end) aai

