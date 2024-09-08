Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Embrace Parenthood: Check Out Which Celebs Have Become Parents This Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This year, has seen a wave of celebrity births. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among those celebrating parenthood, joined by other stars who have welcomed new members.



This year has been filled with joy for Bollywood as several celebrities embrace parenthood. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, along with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Alanna Panday, and Ivor McCray, have welcomed new additions to their families, celebrating the arrival of their little ones with heartfelt announcements and shared happiness.

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, today. The couple is overjoyed by the arrival of their little princess.





Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal joyfully revealed the birth of their first child, a baby girl, born on July 16, 2024. They shared the happy news in a heartfelt joint statement.





Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed a baby boy, naming him Vedavid. They shared the joyful news and their son's name on Instagram, celebrating their newest family member.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray celebrated the arrival of their first baby boy on July 8. They shared the heartwarming news with fans through a touching video on social media.



Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal proudly announced the birth of their baby girl on June 3. The couple shared their joy on Instagram, celebrating their new addition to the family.

