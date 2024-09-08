Alert Passerby, 108 Ambulance Rescue Newborn Abandoned In Garbage Bin In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 8 (IANS) A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a garbage bin in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday and was saved by an alert passerby and a prompt 108 ambulance service.

Emergency medical technician (EMT) Manisha Makwana at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital received an urgent call reporting that a newborn baby had been left in a garbage bin near the Naroda bus stand.

Acting promptly, a 108 Ambulance service arrived at the spot within five to six minutes. Upon reaching the site, the ambulance personnel discovered a one-day-old baby girl with bruises on her face. The team provided treatment on the spot, and administered oxygen before rushing the infant to the 1200-bed hospital.

The latest reports confirm that the baby girl is stable after receiving necessary medical care. EMT Makwana, treating the child with a mother's care, ensured the baby received life-saving attention. Now, the girl is in the hands of dedicated nurses at the hospital, receiving the care she deserves.

Hospital sources shared,“The baby was discovered crying in the garbage bin, and a resident, upon hearing the cries, pulled her out and promptly called the 108 Ambulance service. The child was transferred to Asarwa Civil Hospital for further treatment. Authorities have since registered a case against an unknown person for abandoning the infant, and police action is underway to identify the culprit.” The matter is now under investigation.

In February 2024, a couple, a doctor, and three others were arrested by the Surat Police for allegedly abandoning their newborn grandchild, a girl, at the doorstep of an orphanage in Katargam. The case came to light after the newborn passed away at New Civil Hospital.

The police report states that the baby was found by a passerby wrapped in white cloth and covered with ants, crying on the doorstep of the orphanage. The child, a premature baby weighing only 1.8 kg, was taken to the hospital immediately. When the girl was brought in, her condition was not good. Born a day ago, she was premature, and her body showed signs of ant bites.

Following the child's death, the Katargam police filed a case under Sections 317 (abandonment of a child under 12 years by a parent or person responsible for its care) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

In 2022, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a plastic bag on the roadside near Boriya village in Bhabhar, Gujarat. Locals discovered the baby after hearing her cries and immediately alerted the police. The infant was swiftly taken to a hospital, where doctors reported her condition as stable.