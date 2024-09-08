Morocco Continues To Serve As Europe's Gatekeeper, Preventing Illegal Migration

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Moroccan authorities have announced that in less than a year, the country has prevented over 45,000 illegal migrants from reaching Europe and dismantled 177 human trafficking networks.

The Moroccan of Interior recently stated that the pressure from illegal migration has increased this year. The country's coast guard has also rescued around 11,000 migrants from drowning at sea over the past eight months.

Morocco, neighboring Spain, is a key transit point for African migrants aiming to enter Europe. Spain has been working closely with Morocco for several years to curb illegal migration into Europe.

According to official statistics, Morocco prevented over 75,000 migrants from entering Europe in 2023 alone and stopped 45,000 more from doing so in the past eight months.

Due to its geographic position and the government's commitment to combating illegal migration, Morocco is often referred to as the“Gatekeeper of Europe.”

Morocco's significant efforts to control illegal migration and combat human trafficking highlight its crucial role in regional migration management.

