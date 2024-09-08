11Th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress Set To Unravel The Charm Of Aqaba, Jordan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nayef Hmeidi Al-Fayez, Chief Commissioner of ASEZA

- Mr. Nayef Al Fayez, Chief CommissionerDUBAI/JORDAN, UAE, JORDAN, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Jordan Board (JTB) are thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress will take place in Aqaba, Jordan , from October 7 to 9, 2025.Chief Commissioner of ASEZA, Nayef Al-Fayez, expressed his excitement about hosting this prestigious event, saying“we are honored to welcome the DWP Congress to Jordan, specifically Aqaba. This significant event will bring together leading global industry professionals, highlighting Aqaba's potential as a premier wedding destination. It's an exceptional opportunity to showcase Aqaba's rich cultural heritage, stunning coastal landscapes, and renowned hospitality, positioning Jordan as a top-tier location for luxury weddings and events globally.”Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, highlighted the importance of the congress for Jordan's wedding tourism sector, which commands a significant share of global spending and is witnessing strong growth. He said:“hosting such a conference in Jordan underscored the global importance of our country, thanks to its rich, deep-rooted, and diverse culture. Jordan also enjoys stunning natural diversity, providing visitors with a unique and unparalleled experience. What further enriches this experience, especially in the wedding planning sector, is the human element, for which Jordan is particularly renowned.”Deputy Chief Commissioner/Commissioner for Economic Development & Tourism at ASEZA, Hamza Haj Hasan, said:“Hosting the 11th Annual DWP Congress in Aqaba aligns with our goal of making the city a premier MICE destination. This event underscores our commitment to elevating Aqaba's global profile in the meetings, events, and wedding industry. Additionally, the Aqaba International Exhibition Center, opening in September, will mark a major advancement in our capability to host exhibitions and conferences.”General Manager of QNA International, the event organizer, Akash Jain, said:“Over the past decade, we have built valuable business relationships and celebrated achievements within the wedding industry. As we enter the 11th year of the DWP Congress, we are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience. Aqaba's selection as our next host destination will surpass expectations, allowing global wedding professionals to experience the grandeur and elegance of Jordanian weddings.”According to the International Research Group, the global wedding market, valued at $30.7 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $253.3 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 26.44%. This growth reflects the increasing popularity of destination weddings and highlights the potential for Jordan to capture a significant portion of this market, giving us all a reason to be optimistic and hopeful about the future of Jordan's wedding industry.Jordan offers a range of unique wedding experiences, from beachfront ceremonies on the Red Sea and romantic celebrations under the stars in Wadi Rum to historical settings in Petra and tranquil events by the Dead Sea. The DWP Congress will showcase Aqaba as a prime destination for weddings, promising exceptional hospitality, exquisite cuisine, and luxurious accommodations for an unforgettable and intriguing experience.Recognized as the world's largest and most influential B2B platform for destination weddings, the DWP Congress has hosted over 400 participants from more than 70 countries annually. The event brings together top luxury wedding planners, designers, and suppliers, including hotels, tourism boards, photographers, bridal couture designers, and more.Join us for the 11th Annual DWP Congress in Aqaba from October 7 to 9, 2025, and be part of a wedding extravaganza that promises to highlight Jordan's unique charm and appeal on the global stage.

