Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Excited For Becoming Parents: Bollywood

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Indian captain and his wife are going to become parents, they expect their first baby in January of the next year.



The couple has shared their excitement in a picture posted on their Instagram on Thursday, showing Anushka with a baby bump.

Meanwhile, Actors Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza and many others congratulated the two famous celebrities on their announcements.

As soon they shared their picture on the social media, a cluster of comments swamped into their post both by fans and fraternities.

The famed cricketer recently is assigned with Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL which soon begins on September 19.

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, in Italy, the wedding ceremony was attended by family and friends.

