'Delighted By The Warm Welcome In Dallas,' Says Rahul Gandhi Amid US Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, September 8, acknowledged the warmth and greetings he received from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas in Dallas city of Texas, US.

Taking to social platform, the senior Congress leader wrote,“I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I've received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress.”

He added,“I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit.” The post has seven photos attached showing the Indian Diaspora offering bouquets to the Rae Bareli MP. It has garnered over 39 thousand likes within a few minutes of being shared.

Rahul Gandhi set off for the United States on Friday, this first international visit comes months after the Lok Sabha elections that were held in June this year. During this three-day US visit, the Congress leader is set to meet business and academic leaders and participate in other activities.

According to the schedule, Rahul Gandhi met with the Indian Diaspora in Dallas city of Texas today, similar meeting with the Indian Diaspora is scheduled for September 9 in Washington DC. The Indian Overseas Congress through several posts on X (formerly Twitter) invited applicants to register for the event. According to the organisation's website, the Texas meeting took place at the Toyota Music Factory in Dallas.

On Monday, September 9, the Washington DC event spanning three hours will begin at 5:00 PM. The engagement with the Indian Diaspora will take place at the Hilton Washington Dulles, near Dulles Airport.

The national media panellist of Congress Surendra Rajput gave details about the purpose of Rahul Gandhi's visit and said the former Wayanad MP is expected to discuss“the India of his dreams,” the future of India and explain what the Congress is doing for the country.