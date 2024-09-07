Pakistani Man Charged With Planning ISIS Attack On NYC Jewish Center

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a Pakistani man named Muhammad Shabbaz Khan, residing in Canada, has been charged with planning an armed attack on a Jewish center in New York on behalf of ISIS.

Muhammad Shabbaz Khan was arrested in Canada on Wednesday.

On Friday, September 6, the U.S. Department of Justice stated that Khan was planning to attack around the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel.

According to released information, Khan intended to shoot at a Jewish center in New York.

The Pakistani national was apprehended last Wednesday in Quebec, Canada.

The U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Khan, also known as Shazeb Jadoon, was identified through cooperation between the FBI and Canadian security officials.

The department emphasized that the U.S. will continue to work closely with domestic and international partners to address threats posed by ISIS and other terrorist organizations.

Further details about Khan's alleged plot and the investigation are expected to be released as the case progresses.

The arrest highlights ongoing international efforts to counter terrorism and prevent attacks on vulnerable communities.

Authorities are likely to continue monitoring and collaborating with international partners to thwart similar threats in the future.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram