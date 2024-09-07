Man Who Filmed Woman Being Raped On Busy Ujjain Road Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly shot a of a woman being raped on a footpath in broad daylight in Ujjain, from Nagda of the district. The police also recovered the mobile phone that the accused used to record the alleged video.

Madhya Pradesh police said that the accused, identified as Mohammad Salim, 32, is a resident of Nagda, and works as an auto-rickshaw driver.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said,“Mohammad Salim has been arrested from his house in Prakash Nagar, Nagda".

According to media reports, the police recovered the mobile phone that was used by the accused to record the alleged rape and also found the video on the mobile phone.

The Madhya Pradesh police said they are collecting more information regarding the people who shared the video with and those who further circulated it. The police said they will also take action against those who made the video viral.

A case has been registered against Salim under sections 72, 77, 294 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women Act, the police informed.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said,“There is rule of law in Madhya Pradesh. Those who commit a crime will be dealt with sternly. Nobody will be spared. Be it Ujjain or the entire state, under the leadership of PM Modi we are all committed to good governance...”

Earlier on Wednesday, a woman was raped on a busy footpath in Ujjain, with videos of the incident going viral on social media. The attack took place in broad daylight with pedestrians choosing to film the sexual assault instead of intervening.

The victim - a scrap collector - was lured under the pretext of marriage and plied with alcohol until she was intoxicated. The accused (identified as Lokesh) had then taken her to a roadside shelter before raping her. The rape was filmed by eyewitnesses before being uploaded online even as the accused fled the scene after threatening the woman.







