Bihar College Hostel Uses Ram Vilas Paswan's Plaque As A Drain Cover, Sparks Outrage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A college hostel in Bihar has come under scrutiny after it was found using a CIPET inaugural plaque as a drain cover. The stone slab in question pays homage to former Union Vilas Paswan who inaugurated the residence in 2007. It was seemingly repurposed within the premises of the women's hostel after its chamber cover broke.

“I spoke to the local district administration and the officials of CIPET institute for immediate action after coming to know about this matter. I instructed that the nameplate be re-installed at a respectable place and such an incident should not be repeated. I cannot tolerate the insult of my leader under any circumstances, and whoever is found guilty in this incident, action will be taken against him at all costs,” wrote his son Chirag Paswan - currently a member of the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet - on X.

Visuals shared online showed the muddied slab face down on a lawn, covering a drain grate next to the hostel. The plaque was installed on Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology Institute premises while Paswan was Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers within the Manmohan Singh government.

Meanwhile his estranged uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras ) who represented the Hajipur seat until this year has demanded an FIR against the culprits.

Chirag Paswan was re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president for five years last month and currently represents the Hajipur constituency. The seat was held by his father for eight terms and most recently retained by Paras between 2019 and 2024.

The senior Paswan had been a member of the Congress-led UPA alliance for several years before allying with the BJP ahead of 2014 polls. The LJP (RV) chief recently said that a key reason behind the break had been Rahul Gandhi's refusal to meet his father despite months of trying.

(With inputs from agencies)