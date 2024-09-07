Two More Elderly Women Returned From Captured Part Of Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two elderly women who were unable to leave the part of Kherson region captured by Russian troops on their own have been returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.
This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the women were evacuated thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Ombudsman's Office and partners, including Caritas Ukraine.
“Due to the overall security situation, they could not leave on their own. After their relatives appealed to the Ombudsman's Office, we promptly organized the safe transportation of the women to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine,” Lubinets said.
Read also:
Police evacuate six chil
dren from Hirnyk, Donetsk region
He informed that both women are now safe.
The women were reunited with their families in Kyiv and in the city of Kovel, Volyn region. There they will receive the necessary support and care.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, another Ukrainian family with three children has recently been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.
MENAFN07092024000193011044ID1108647787
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.