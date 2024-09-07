Two More Elderly Women Returned From Captured Part Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two elderly women who were unable to leave the part of Kherson region captured by Russian on their own have been returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the women were evacuated thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Ombudsman's Office and partners, including Caritas Ukraine.

“Due to the overall security situation, they could not leave on their own. After their relatives appealed to the Ombudsman's Office, we promptly organized the safe transportation of the women to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine,” Lubinets said.

Police evacuate sixdren from Hirnyk, Donetsk region

He informed that both women are now safe.

The women were reunited with their families in Kyiv and in the city of Kovel, Volyn region. There they will receive the necessary support and care.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, another Ukrainian family with three children has recently been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.