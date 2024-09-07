Odisha, Gujarat, And Andhra Pradesh To Lead India's Chemicals And Petrochemicals Growth: Union Minister Anupriya Patel

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 7

(KNN)

Union of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, highlighted the critical roles of Odisha, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh in shaping India's chemicals and petrochemicals sector at the prestigious 'India Chem 2024: 13th Biennial International and Conference.'



Speaking at the event, she praised Odisha's strategic coastal location and skilled workforce, positioning it as a major hub for the industry.

"Odisha, endowed with skilled manpower and a strategic coastal location, is poised to emerge as a prominent hub for chemicals and petrochemicals,” Patel stated.



She also emphasized the need for collaboration between industry and state governments to drive growth in the sector.

State Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain echoed Patel's optimism, citing Odisha's proactive industrial policies and incentives, which have created a fertile ground for investment in petrochemicals.



“We are persistently enhancing infrastructure, improving port systems, and offering subsidies on electricity tariffs to industries. Our commitment to nurturing skilled manpower is unwavering, ensuring that industry demands are met,” Swain added, underscoring Odisha's development-focused approach.

The coastal states of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh are also playing pivotal roles, leveraging their coastal advantages, skilled labor, and forward-looking industrial policies to create opportunities in the petrochemicals landscape.

The 'India Chem 2024' event, a key platform for stakeholders in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, brought together global leaders, policymakers, and industry professionals.



Odisha's growing prominence in the sector comes amid concerted efforts by the government to boost industrial growth through favourable policies and infrastructure improvements.



The strategic focus on coastal states like Odisha, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh aims to transform India's chemicals and petrochemicals sector into a global powerhouse.

(KNN Bureau)