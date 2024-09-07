India International Knit Fair Showcases Circularity And Innovation In Textile Industry

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tiruppur, Sep 7 (KNN)

The 51st Edition of India International Knit Fair, focusing on Spring/Summer Collection 2025, concluded Friday in Tiruppur.

Organised by the India Knit Fair Association, the three-day event attracted 240 representatives from approximately 180 companies, including buyers, buying houses, and sourcing consultants.

The fair showcased garments from leading exporters based in various Indian cities, including Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

Emphasising circularity and sustainability in the textile industry, the event also featured seminars on topics such as sportswear, the rise of man-made fibres, and activewear.

Meanwhile, R. Mutharasan, the Tamil Nadu Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), recently conducted a visit to micro and cottage industries in Coimbatore.

During his tour, Mutharasan gained insights into the challenges faced by unit owners, particularly regarding high power costs and Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues.

(KNN Bureau)