Death Toll From Malnutrition In Gaza Rises To 37 Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A Palestinian girl died Saturday afternoon in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, due to malnutrition and lack of treatment, bringing the number of children who died due to malnutrition to 37.

Medical sources told Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) that the girl died as a result of malnutrition, dehydration, and lack of supplies.

UNICEF yesterday announced that over 50,000 children in Gaza suffer from severe malnutrition, while the United Nations warned that the humanitarian situation in the Strip has become "beyond catastrophic."

The residents of the Gaza Strip are facing an unprecedented famine and humanitarian and health crisis due to the ongoing destructive Israeli war since October 7, in light of the Israeli entity's indifference to demands from international community and the International Court of Justice to stop the aggression and allow aid into the besieged Strip.