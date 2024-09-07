عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata

Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata


9/7/2024 8:24:06 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The following is a list of street foods in Kolkata that you really must try, ranging from a mouthwatering platter of ghugni to chai served in earthen mugs.


Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata Image

Here are the top 7 must-taste street foods in Kolkata. Keep reading to learn more.


Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata Image

Kolkata's version of pani puri with tangy tamarind water.


Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata Image

Paratha is filled with spicy meat or veggies and sauces.


Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata Image

Spiced yellow peas curry served with onions and chillies.


Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata Image

Puffed rice mixed with mustard oil, spices, and peanuts.


Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata Image

Stuffed paratha with minced meat, egg, and spices.


Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata Image

Various deep-fried snacks like begun (fried eggplant) and also chop (potato fritter).


Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata Image

Deep-fried fritters made from vegetables or meat, often served with chutney.

MENAFN07092024007385015968ID1108647449


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search