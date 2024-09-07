Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The following is a list of street foods in Kolkata that you really must try, ranging from a mouthwatering platter of ghugni to chai served in earthen mugs.

Here are the top 7 must-taste street foods in Kolkata. Keep reading to learn more.

Kolkata's version of pani puri with tangy tamarind water.

Paratha is filled with spicy meat or veggies and sauces.

Spiced yellow peas curry served with onions and chillies.

Puffed rice mixed with mustard oil, spices, and peanuts.

Stuffed paratha with minced meat, egg, and spices.

Various deep-fried snacks like begun (fried eggplant) and also chop (potato fritter).

Deep-fried fritters made from vegetables or meat, often served with chutney.