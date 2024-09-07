USA Vs Canada: International Friendly Live Stream, Schedule, Fixture And Probable Lineups

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) USA will play host to neighbours and arch rivals Canada in an international friendly at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City on Saturday night (local time). The hosts are coming into the match on the back of a disappointing Copa America campaign, failing to get past the group stage in front of their own supporters, while the Canucks made the semi-finals of that competition.



USA started the 2024 Copa America with a 2-0 win against Bolivia thanks to first half efforts from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun. However, USMNT suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to fellow CONCACAF nation Panama in their second match. The Yanks desperately needed a positive result against Uruguay to progress to the knockout stage, but ended up losing 1-0.

With just one win coming from last five games in all competitions, Gregg Berhalter's tenure as head coach came to an end.

Though Mikey Varas will be in charge on an interim basis, yet to be confirmed Maurizio Pochettino is likely to take charge as USMNT head coach in the near future.



Canada, on the other hand, kicked off Copa America campaign with a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Argentina. The Canucks defeated Peru 1-0 and shared the spoils with Chile to enter the quarterfinals. Jesse Marsch's side got the better of Venezuela on penalties in the last eight stage, before once again losing to La Albiceleste in the semis.



Canada came close to beating Uruguay in the loser's final, having taken a 2-1 lead, but substitute Luis Suarez's 92nd-minute equaliser forced the game into penalties, where Marsch's men lost 3-2.

Nevertheless, the 50-year-old tactician's first tournament as head coach was a smashing success and he will be hoping for more positive results.



Probable lineups

USA probable starting lineup:

Turner, Scally, Trusty, Richards, Lund, Tillman, Morris, Musah, Pulisic, Wright, Balogun

Canada probable starting lineup:

Crepeau, Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Laryea, Choiniere, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg, Larin, David

USA vs Canada Schedule and Fixture



The international friendly between USA and Canada will take place at

hildren's Mercy Park in Kansas City on Sunday (September 8) at 1:30 AM IST.



USA vs Canada Live Streaming Details

Football fans in the USA can catch the live action via

fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Max, UNIVERSO, TBS USA, Watch TBS, Telemundo, Futbol de Primera Radio. Meanwhile, those in Canada can watch the match on fubo TV Canada and OneSoccer.



