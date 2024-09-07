Prince William Has A 'Brutal Plan' For Harry And Meghan After Becoming King

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince William, the successor to the British throne after King Charles, is in no mood to reconcile differences with his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The successor to the British throne after King Charles III , is planning to permanently end all ties with the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, reported OK magazine citing sources.

According to the report, Prince Willia is already planning his kingship and is clear about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Royal family.

“The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move, and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely,” a source told OK Magazine about Prince William's approach for the throne.

| Prince William sees no future with Harry, Meghan after becoming king Prince William's decision will be 'swift and final'

Prince William's decision is said to be“swift and final,” as his approach to tackle the Royals' troubled ties with the Montecito pair will vary from King Charles'. Shedding light upon how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be treated after Prince Williams' coronation, an insider told OK Magazine,“Expect no invitations of any kind across the pond like we see the current King do.”

| Prince Harry wants to 'turn back to his old life'

The source also hinted that Prince William could issue a“Letters Patent when king that strips the entire of their HRH styles.” However, Prince William couldn't touch Harry and his wife's 'The Sussex Dukedom title,' and would have to request parliament to handle that removal.

| Kate Middleton getting 'future king' Prince George ready for Royal Family duties Will Meghan Markle Prince Harry be invited to the William's coronation?

Despite having significant differences with his estranged brother, experts believe that the future monarch wouldn't go so far as to exclude his brother and sister-in-law from his coronation.

"Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I'm convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation," OK Magazine quoted royal author Christopher Andersen.