عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata

Puchka To Jhal Muri-Here Are 7 Popular Street Foods In Kolkata


9/7/2024 8:24:05 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The following is a list of street foods in Kolkata that you really must try, ranging from a mouthwatering platter of ghugni to chai served in earthen mugs.

MENAFN07092024007385015968ID1108647447


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search