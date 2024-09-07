UN Security Council Reacts To Taliban's Ban On Human Rights Rapporteur

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Security Council has responded to the Taliban's directive banning Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, from visiting Afghanistan.

Several members of the Security Council, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, have expressed that Richard Bennett's ban is“concerning” and“unacceptable.” Representatives from Ecuador, France, Guyana, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan issued this joint statement.

The statement emphasized that the UN Special Rapporteur should be able to carry out his mission fully.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban regime, stated on August 20 of this year that“Richard Bennett is banned from coming to Afghanistan. He was hired to spread propaganda against Afghanistan. He is not someone whose statements we believe.”

The international community's reaction underscores the importance of allowing independent human rights women and girls to access and report on critical situations.

The prohibition of Richard Bennett's visit raises concerns about transparency and accountability regarding human rights conditions in Afghanistan.

As the situation develops, it will be crucial for the UN and member states to continue advocating for the rights of women and girls and the need for open communication channels to address human rights issues effectively.

This incident highlights the ongoing tension between international oversight and national sovereignty in human rights.

