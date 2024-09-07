Ukraine's New Top Diplomat Sybiha Holds First Phone Call With Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The newsly-appointed for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine held a first phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the acceleration of security assistance to Ukraine.

Both top diplomats posted the relevant reports on X, Ukrinform saw.

Sybiha said Blinken reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the USA.

"We discussed ways to speed up military aid, advance the Peace Formula, and tighten sanctions against Russia. I look forward to working closely together to defend shared values," wrote the chief of Ukrainian diplomacy.

The State Department said Blinken congratulated Sybiha on being appointed to a new position and emphasized the strength of the U.S.-Ukraine partnership, including continued military, economic, and humanitarian support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression and speeding up the recovery of the Ukrainian economy. The two also discussed the "upcoming diplomatic calendar" for the near future, the report said.

EU hopes to have "good”,“reliable" partners in rebooted Ukrainian government

Blinken noted that Sybiha "is a longtime partner, and I'm confident we will continue the good work and close collaboration established by his predecessor. I look forward to seeing him in person in the weeks ahead."

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced when launching the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, September 6, that the U.S. was allocating a package of security assistance for Ukraine worth $250 million that will be delivered quickly.