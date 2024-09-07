Introducing Premium Perforated Acoustic Wood Panels: Elevating Aesthetics And Acoustic Performance

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HV Acoustic a leading name among perforated acoustic panels manufacturers in India, proudly presents its state-of-the-art Perforated Acoustic Wood Panels. Crafted with precision and designed to perfection, these panels offer an unparalleled blend of aesthetic appeal and acoustic functionality, setting a new standard in the industry.



Our Perforated Acoustic Wood Panels are engineered to deliver superior sound absorption while adding a touch of elegance to any space. Available in a variety of styles, including perforated wooden slats and wooden acoustic tiles, these panels are ideal for both wall and ceiling applications. Whether it's a commercial office, auditorium, or residential space, our panels ensure optimal acoustic correction with high aesthetic value.



Technical Properties with Perforation Pattern: Each wooden perforated acoustic panel is meticulously crafted with a series of perforations, providing exceptional sound absorption. The panels are available in 10 standard patterns, including H8/V8/P4, H16/V16/P6, and H32/V32/P8. The surface is finished with melamine, and the base material can be customized using MDF, fire-resistant Black Board, HDF, or HDHMR, ensuring durability and performance.



Technical Specifications:



.Standard Measurements: 600x600mm, 600x1200mm, 600x2400mm, 1200x2400mm (custom sizes available)

.Thickness: 11mm to 25mm

.Sound Absorption: Up to 0.9 NRC

.Density: 600Kg/m3 to 900Kg/m3

.Fire Performance: Passed as per IS 1734 - 1983 (Pt-03)



As one of the top perforated acoustic panels manufacturers in Delhi, [Company Name] offers a wide range of customization options, including varying hole diameters, shapes, and finishes. Our panels can be finished with Pre Lam melamine, laminate paper, or other custom finishes to suit any project's needs.



Applications: Ideal for acoustic correction in spaces requiring both functional and aesthetic enhancements, these panels are suitable for walls and ceilings. Custom designs and trims are also available, including architectural joinery items like skirtings and acoustic doors.





About HV Acoustic



HV Acoustic is a pioneer in the acoustic solutions industry, specializing in perforated acoustic panels. With a strong presence in Delhi and across India, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of our clients.



