Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Brazil On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Saturday sent a cable to President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, congratulating him on his country's National Day, and wishing him good health and well-being. (pick up previous)
mt
MENAFN07092024000071011013ID1108646922
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.