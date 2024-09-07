Vivo T3x To CMF Phone 1: Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 15,000 In September 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It might be challenging to select the ideal for your requirements when there are so many excellent alternatives available for under Rs 15,000.

A list of top under Rs 15,000 includes options from Samsung, Vivo, CMF, Poco, and Motorola, each offering features like 5G support, high refresh rates, and robust batteries.



It might be challenging to select the ideal smartphone for your requirements when there are so many excellent alternatives available for under Rs 15,000. In order to address this issue, we have put together a list of the top phones that fall inside the Rs 15,000 price range. All of the alternatives come with features like 5G, fast refresh rates, and large batteries, and they come from a variety of known companies like Vivo and Samsung as well as more recent entries like CMF and Poco.

1. CMF Phone 1

The base pricing of the CMF Phone 1 is Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. On Flipkart, the phone is typically available for less than Rs 15,000 thanks to bank discounts.

The 4nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset powers the first-ever CMF Phone, and it's partnered with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities. It has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM.

Based on Android 14, Nothing OS 2.6 powers the smartphone. With the newest gadget, nothing guarantees three years of security fixes and two years of OS upgrades.



2. Vivo T3x

Smooth visuals are guaranteed by the Vivo T3x's 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. With a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC powers the T3x. In addition to the generous 128GB of internal storage, it provides microSD card expansion for up to 1TB of storage. With an impressive 6000mAh battery life and support for 44W rapid charging, the smartphone runs FuntouchOS 14-an Android 14 operating system-out of the box.



3. Poco M6 Plus

The 6.79-inch LCD screen on the Poco M6 Plus has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. In high brightness mode, the display can reach a maximum brightness of 550 nits, with a usual brightness of 450 nits. Its resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels.

To perform all graphics-intensive operations, it is equipped with the Adreno A613 GPU and the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset. SixGB RAM/128GB storage variant and EightGB RAM/128GB storage variant are the two storage options available.

The phone has a 5,030mAh battery that can be quickly charged with the 33W charger that is packaged with the device. It is powered by Android 14-based HyperOS.



4. Samsung Galaxy F15

Starting at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model, the Galaxy F15 5G is equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display that can handle a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ CPU, which powers the low-cost smartphone, can accommodate up to 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the Galaxy F15 5G supports microSD card expansion for up to 1TB of additional storage.

5. Motorola G64

The Motorola G64 5G has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPC LCD display that supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 560 nits. With verified compatibility for Android 15, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor and runs the Android 14 operating system. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a 33W fast charger that powers a sizable 6,000 mAh battery backup.