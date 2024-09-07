Another 27 Families Sent To Shusha
Fatima Latifova
In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the
next relocation convoy to Shusha has been dispatched,
Azernews reports.
A convoy consisting of families temporarily settled in
dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and
administrative buildings in various regions of the republic was
sent from the Garadagh district of Baku on September 7.
In this phase, 27 families, totaling 91 people, have been
relocated to Shusha.
Following the victory achieved by the heroic Azerbaijani Army
under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief
Ilham Aliyev, internally displaced persons have been given the
opportunity to return to their ancestral homes voluntarily, safely,
and with dignity after 30 years. The residents returning to Shusha
have expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First
Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care
they have received. They also extended their thanks to the valiant
Azerbaijani Army, as well as to the brave soldiers and officers who
liberated our lands, and prayed for the souls of the martyrs who
gave their lives for this cause, wishing patience to their
families.
It should be noted that so far, 204 families, totaling 763
people, have been permanently settled in Shusha.
