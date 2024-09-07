Another 27 Families Sent To Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the next relocation convoy to Shusha has been dispatched, Azernews reports.

A convoy consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic was sent from the Garadagh district of Baku on September 7.

In this phase, 27 families, totaling 91 people, have been relocated to Shusha.

Following the victory achieved by the heroic Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, internally displaced persons have been given the opportunity to return to their ancestral homes voluntarily, safely, and with dignity after 30 years. The residents returning to Shusha have expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they have received. They also extended their thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, as well as to the brave soldiers and officers who liberated our lands, and prayed for the souls of the martyrs who gave their lives for this cause, wishing patience to their families.

It should be noted that so far, 204 families, totaling 763 people, have been permanently settled in Shusha.