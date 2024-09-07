Why Did Badshah And His Ex-Wife Jasmine Masih Get Divorced? Rapper Says, 'Unhealthy..'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian and Badshah has spoken up for the first time about his divorce from his ex-wife, Jasmine Masih. The internationally renowned singer-rapper is married to Jasmine Masih and has a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. However, the two split up in 2020. In an interview, Badshah spoke about what went wrong in his marriage with Jasmine. He explained that, despite their best efforts to be together, they realized that their marriage was 'not healthy' for their kid.

"We've tried everything. We did our best and contributed everything we had. We separated because it was not good for our child. I get to see my child, although not very frequently because she lives in London." Badshah expressed a strong bond with his daughter but said that she does not prefer listening to his songs but rather is a fan of the K-pop band Blackpink. "She attended my concert. My dad is cool. He's quite cool. But she isn't a fan. She listens to Blackpink. "As a musician, purchasing another musician's merchandise for your child is a little difficult," he continued.

Badshah's personal life

Meanwhile, Badshah is reported to be dating actress Isha Rikhi. According to reports from 2023, the two were allegedly going to marry soon. However, back then, the singer blasted any such reports as 'bullshit'. According to reports, Badshah and Isha had been dating for several years. They met at a party, introduced by one of their common friends, and fell in love.



Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress who debuted in 2013 with the film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. The film also included Sippy Gill, Om Puri, and others in leading roles. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Nawabzaade, which starred Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.