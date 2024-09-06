CDD Responds To Fires In Hardware Warehouse In Balqa, Oils Warehouse In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra)-- The civil defense cadres operating inside the governorates of the Kingdom persisted in their continuous endeavors to offer inhabitants with security and services.The specialized firefighting teams maintained the highest levels of response around-the-clock, according to the Public Security Directorate's spokesperson. They dealt with a number of fires, including two incidents in the Balqa and West Irbid Civil Defense Directorates. Today, they dealt with two fires that broke out in two warehouses, one of which was in the Governorate's Ain Al-Basha area. Hardware and batteries can be found at Al-Balqa, while automobile oils can be found in the Dogra district of the Irbid Governorate.He continued by saying that the two flames were contained and kept from spreading by the efforts of the fire units. One individual suffered multiple burns on their body as a result of the oil warehouse fire. After attempting to administer the required first aid to him on the scene, the ambulance teams transported him to Prince Rashid Military Hospital for further care. An inquiry into the two occurrences got underway.