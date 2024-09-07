Mumbai News: Speeding Car Kills Ganpati Mandal Worker, Injures Another

(MENAFN- Live Mint) One person died and another person was severely after a speeding car hit two workers, Mumbai confirmed on Saturday.

Two workers of Mulund Cha Raja Ganpati Mandal were hit by a speeding car on Friday early morning at 4 AM, leading to one person dying and another person being in critical condition. The incident happened on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The police are investigating the matter.

According to the police, Navghar police has registered a case and are searching for the driver.

"Two workers of Mulund Cha Raja Ganpati Mandal were hit by a speeding car, one died and one is in critical condition. The incident happened at 4:00 am. Police have registered a case and are searching for the car driver," said a statement by Mumbai Police.

More details on the case are awaited.