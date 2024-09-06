Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Frosty Frights from Wendy's, Abbott's new clinical trial and LEGO's look at classroom engagement.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Sept. 2-6, 2024. Photos provided by LEGO® Education, The Wendy's Company and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Continue Reading

On Sept. 1, millions of DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse customers lost access when Walt Disney Co. pulled its programming despite attempts by DIRECTV to reach new, multi-billion-dollar licensing agreements for a broad range of programming, including local ABC broadcast stations and affiliates, streaming content like Hulu, and Disney's ESPN suite of channels.Through the spooky season, fans can collect all Frosty Frights kids' meal toys inspired by the iconic Frosty treat, if they dare... With spooky-fun characters like Franken Frosty, Frosty Bite, Coolie Ghoulie, Brrr Beast, Cold Spell and Junior – fans can collect 11 toy characters in all!The separation will create a leading golf equipment and active lifestyle company with strong free cash flow and the category leading, high-growth, pure-play venue-based golf entertainment businessFenty Hair is rooted in the belief that any great style begins with strong, healthy hair. Featuring Replenicore-5 – a proprietary, potent blend of amino acids, proteins, and antioxidants – every product repairs, strengthens, hydrates, smooths, and protects."The goal of Abbott's TRANSCEND study, in collaboration with top clinical research centers, is to develop the clinical evidence necessary to determine whether DBS is a safe and effective treatment for treatment-resistant depression, which could provide people with a new treatment option that will allow them to live fuller lives," said Pedro Malha, vice president, neuromodulation, Abbott.The retailer's new marketing campaign, featuring NFL star power like Travis Kelce, speaks to all the ways the brand is helping millennial homeowners tackle home improvement needs.While administrators and teachers agree engagement is a problem, the report also finds they have varying perspectives on the barriers to addressing disengagement. Administrators see curricula as the biggest challenge in facilitating engagement, while teachers see a lack of training and autonomy in the classroom as the biggest obstacle.Also among the findings, the #1 "burning question" that millionaires have about retirement, according to Northwestern Mutual's research, is: "How will taxes impact me?" That comes in ahead of, "How much money will I need to retire comfortably?" and "Is it possible I could outlive my savings?" – which rank #2 and #3, respectively.Ilma measures 790 feet, offering 224 airy and intuitive suites, all with private terraces providing direct access to the sea. Stopping at signature and intimate ports of call, Ilma takes guests on enchanting itineraries to coveted destinations."We're bringing together the snack aisle and the Slurpee drink machine to give everyone a reason to head to our stores for a delicious, unforgettable moment," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault and Proprietary Beverage) at 7-Eleven, Inc.With succinct global news updates and videos that cater to the evolving habits of younger, digital-first audiences, the Espresso app will be available to high school and university students aged 16 and older. Espresso now also features AI-powered, in-app translations in French, German, Mandarin and Spanish.From the rise of women's impact on the sport and the growing spotlight on flag football, to the new era of athlete individualism, football is changing – and Gatorade is using its latest campaign, "You Know We Got 'IT'", to help usher in that change on the heels of the brand's revival of its iconic tagline "Is It In You?."On September 6, the restaurant brand is dropping its inaugural costume collection featuring a Chipotle napkin, fork, water cup, burrito, and to-go bag, available exclusively at SpiritHalloween and select Spirit Halloween retail locations.

