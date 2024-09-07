Kerala: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar Admits Meeting RSS Leader, Calls It 'Private Visit'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Following allegations from Opposition Leader VD Satheesan regarding ADGP MR Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leadership, the latter confirmed he met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at a Thrissur hotel last year. He explained that the meeting was part of a private visit. This clarification came after an inquiry from Chief Pinarayi Vijayan's office.

In the wake of Satheesan's allegations, it was revealed that the senior police officer visited a five-star hotel in Thrissur on the same day RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was staying there. The Kerala Police Special Branch reported the ADGP's visit to their superiors the following day.

The meeting took place during an RSS camp at the Paramekkavu Vidya Mandir. The meeting with Dattatreya Hosabale occurred in May 2023, and the ADGP arrived in the RSS leader's car, according to the Special Branch report. The Opposition Leader alleged that the Chief Minister had tasked the ADGP with negotiating with the RSS.

Satheesan also alleged that the meeting was intended to create a political advantage for the BJP by disrupting the Pooram festival.

Although Ajith Kumar described the meeting as a private visit, he will need to provide further clarification given the political allegations surrounding Thrissur Pooram. He is facing serious accusations related to the Pooram from within the ruling party. Ruling MLA PV Anvar has also leveled several serious allegations, including murder, against the police official, fueling controversy.