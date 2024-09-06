Bazm-E-Urdu Qatar Hosts Literary Gathering

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar (BUQ) held a programme that brought together poets, writers, and literature enthusiasts from the Urdu-speaking community in various walks of life.

The programme started with a recitation from the Holy Qur'an by Isha Masoom Saifi. Dr Nadeem Jilani Danish from the Department of Paediatrics at Sidra Medicine, presided. Dr Shahabuddin, a scientist from Hamad Medical Corporation, was the chief guest. Urdu Qatar vice-president Athar Azmi and Dr Jawed Batish were the guests of honour.

A highlight was the launch of Dr Batish. The gathering also welcomed two new poets, Masoom Saifi and Azhar Azmi, into the Bazm community.

The formal poetry session or mushaira brought together members from almost all prominent Urdu organisations in Qatar, creating a unified celebration of the language and its literary traditions. Dr Danish, Dr Batish, Saifi, Athar Azmi, Azhar Azmi, Anmol Ittefaq, Raqim Azami, Rashid Alam Rashid, Azfar Gardezi, Ashfaq Deshmukh, Maqsood Anwar Maqsood, Zawwar Hussair Zaer, Asif Shafi, Mansoor Azami, Ejaz Haider, Ahmed Ashfaq, Nadeem Mahir and Aziz Nabeel presented their works.

Each poet brought their distinct voice to the gathering, showcasing the depth and diversity of Urdu poetry.

The audience was treated to a range of poetic styles and themes, from traditional ghazals to modern free verse, reflecting the rich tapestry of Urdu literature.

The lineup of poets, representing various professions and backgrounds, underscored the unifying power of Urdu poetry. It demonstrated how the love for literature transcends professional boundaries, bringing together individuals from fields as diverse as medicine, science and the arts. BUQ general secretary Ahmed Ashfaq and team ensured the success of the event.

