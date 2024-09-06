Qatar Condemns Israel's Killing Of Turkish-American Citizen In W Bank
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has condemned the assassination of Turkish-American citizen Aysinur Ezgi Ece by Israeli Occupation forces during a peaceful demonstration opposing illegal settlements in the town of Beita, south of Nablus in the West Bank.
In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the killing as part of a recurring pattern of violent crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian cause and human rights. The ministry further warned that the ongoing silence of the international community in the face of such grave violations only emboldens the occupation to continue its atrocities.
The statement emphasised that the voices of free and just activists worldwide will not be silenced by the bullets of the treacherous occupation. Instead, they will continue to resound with truth, supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state with full sovereignty on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and holding accountable all those responsible for the crimes and violations committed against them.
