Curtain Raiser Of Mahabir Danwar Jewellers Presents“MDJ Couple No 1” Season 3 With A Grand Prize Trip To Vietnam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 6th September, 2024: Mahabir Danwar Jewellers is excited to announce the launch of their highly anticipated event,“Couple No 1 (Season 3),” designed to celebrate and rekindle the romance of married couples. The event aims to honor enduring love and the joy of partnership, extending an invitation to couples to showcase their unique and captivating couple photos.



The Curtain Raiser for this event, was held today at Mahabir Danwar Jewellers, Park Street outlet in Kolkata, was graced by a distinguished panel including Richa Sharma, Actress; Naina More, Celebrity Motivational Speaker; Vijay Soni, Director of Mahabir Danwar Jewellers; Sandeep Soni, Director of Mahabir Danwar Jewellers; Amit Soni, Director of Mahabir Danwar Jewellers. The finale will also be judged by Jyotee Khaitan, Fashion Designer.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Vijay Soni, Sandeep Soni & Amit Soni, Director of Mahabir Danwar Jewellers, said,“We are thrilled to revive the Jodi Number 1 contest with a fresh twist for married couples. This season, we are delighted to offer an unforgettable trip to Vietnam as our grand prize, highlighting our commitment to celebrating and rekindling love. We hope this contest will bring joy and create lasting memories for all participating couples. Additionally, every couple will enjoy a discount coupon and an exclusive visit to the MDJ Showroom, with a careful selection process ensuring that the most deserving couples are recognized.”



On this Occasion, Richa Sharma, Actress, said,“Marriage is a beautiful journey that deserves to be celebrated every day. In this season of love, we invite couples to participate in MDJ Couple No. 1 Season 3. The challenges of recent times have reinforced the importance of support and connection in relationships. Our goal is to honor this enduring partnership and offer couples a chance to enjoy unforgettable moments together. Celebrating and nurturing these bonds is key to a lasting and fulfilling marriage.”



On this Occasion, Jyotee Khaitan, Fashion Designer, said,“True love flourishes through both grand gestures and quiet moments of connection. In this season of love, we celebrate couples who have grown even closer through recent challenges. This contest is an opportunity to honor their journey and provide a platform for their enduring love to shine. It's a chance for every couple to showcase their unique bond and create new memories together.”



Speaking to the media, Naina More, Celebrity Motivational Speaker, said,“Love is about creating beautiful moments that last a lifetime. This season, we are excited to offer couples the chance to shine through our contest. The past few years have deepened relationships, and now it's time to celebrate those bonds. We're thrilled to help couples relive their special moments and make new memories that they will cherish forever.”



The“Couple No 1” contest invites married couples to submit their most captivating couple photos. A meticulous selection process will identify the most deserving couples, who will receive a discount coupon and a chance to visit the MDJ Showroom. The grand prize includes a trip to Vietnam.



The Grand Finale is scheduled to take place on November 10th at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata.





About Mahabir Danwar Jewellers : Mahabir Danwar Jewellers founded by Late Mahabir Prasad Soni in Kolkata in 1970, is today a professional and integrated business organization managed by his sons Binod, Kailash and Jiwan with grandsons Vijay, Arvind, Amit and Sandeep. It deals in wholesale and retail of Gold, Kundan, Jadau and Diamond Jewellery, supported by international certifications of scientifically tested purity and authenticity. Mahabir Danwar Jewellers has three retail outlets, one in Burrabazar – Kolkata, another at City Centre Mall, Salt Lake & a third at Pitam Pura, New Delhi. In an industry where market reputation is the key asset, the company has carved a niche for itself and has received continuous admiration and appreciation from its esteemed clients. Recognizing the constant endeavors as well as the product quality excellence, Mr. P.K. Kyndiah, Honorable Union Minister for Tribal Affairs on behalf of the Indian Achievers Forum and the All India Business & Community Foundation has awarded“Indian Achievers Award for Quality & Excellence 2008” to the company.





