FROM MOM & POP TO MAJOR FASHION BRANDS: SUPPORTING BIPOC, FAMILY-OWNED BUSINESS & THEIR PURSUIT OF PROFIT & MARKET SHARE

The Skilled Team That's Bringing Brands to Life and Dreams to Fruition Through a Shared Culture of Hard Work and Boundless Creativity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With PRINTOMO by Novela , large companies and up and coming brands alike can expect high quality products and quick turnaround without sacrificing the family-owned attention to detail that is so often overlooked by large printing conglomerates.“A lot of what we do is behind the scenes but when we hand over the finished product to a client we know we've done everything in our power to exceed their expectations and have helped them to meet their financial goals,” says Cad, Owner and CEO of Printomo by Novela.With billion dollar market share leading clients in their rolodex, PRINTOMO knows how to deliver quality on a timeline. That being said, smaller family businesses are the heartbeat of the company (and the country). Whether a mom and pop restaurant or a major fashion label, Cad and his team deliver the clients needs for impactful marketing materials, signage and promotional products on-time and with an unmatched attention to detail. Focusing on supporting growing BIPOC, family-owned businesses is part of Cad and PRINTOMO by Novela's ethos. Giving the underdog the advantage of top-tier level marketing materials and thoughtfully curated design allows them to compete in an otherwise dominated market. The same goes for PRINTOMO, proudly Latino owned and with humble beginnings within Cad's community, choosing a BIPOC, family owned business means supporting a more craft-conscious approach to a run-of-the-mill service.With the largest e-commerce-driven providers of print marketing materials, signage and promotional products reporting a nearly 10% increase in annual sales and an expanded customer base of over 20 million customers, the need for quality print materials is certainly growing. Since 2022, PRINTOMO by Novela has transcended ordinary e-commerce based print shops by focusing on forging connections and surpassing client expectations. Their highly skilled team functions more as a family, elevating each other while providing top-notch print materials that resonate and drive profitable returns. With Cadmo Matos Jr., affectionately known as 'Cad' at the helm, the PRINTOMO by Novela team of exceptionally talented individuals collectively breathe life into their client's dreams. Bound by a culture of hard work, trust, respect and true creativity, the tight-knit family unit work cohesively to turn a vision into reality. Drive your brand forward and start your project today with the help of Cad and his team at PRINTOMO by Novela###About Cadmo Matos Jr.:Embark on a journey into the visionary world of Cadmo Matos Jr., also known as Cad-a 30-year-old father and Latino serial entrepreneur extraordinaire. At just 25, Cad ignited a spark that evolved into the vast Novela empire-a testament to hard work, respect, and boundless dreams. In PRINTOMO by Novela, Cad's commitment goes beyond traditional printing services to forge connections, inspire, and exceed expectations, transforming branding materials into personalized memorabilia. The empire further expands with Y65, a fusion of manufacturing prowess and collaborative magic in the heart of NYC. An entrepreneurial spirit kindled at a young age has led Cad into diverse industries, including consumer goods, event production, culinary arts, and more. Under his leadership, Novela offers a comprehensive range of services that surpass the ordinary, establishing them as industry pioneers, a strategic brand genius and industry impact creator, infuses his work with a passion for creativity and a dedication to authenticity. His relentless drive motivates others to redefine success and pursue their dreams Cad on a transformative journey as he advances the boundaries of branding, one Novela at a time @Whatsyournovela and learn more at bynovela to join us on this transformative journey of creativity and inspiration.About Novela Media:Novela Media is an innovative and comprehensive media agency that is reshaping the branding and storytelling landscape. With a global reach, this creative powerhouse collaborates with esteemed brands, hinting at prestigious partnerships with industry giants like Nike. From full-scope digital strategies to customized print experiences and a vibrant creative studio, Novela provides brands with an unparalleled platform to inspire and authentically engage with their audiences. Through innovative ventures like PRINTOMO by Novela, personalized memorabilia transcends traditional printing to forge genuine connections and surpass expectations. Additionally, Y65 by Novela stands as a creative hub in the heart of NYC, where limitless opportunities for image and video creation come to life. Each facet of Novela Media prompts clients to explore and embrace their unique narrative, answering the question, "What's Your Novela?" Upholding a culture of craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence, Novela establishes a new pinnacle in the industry, empowering brands to share their distinct stories globally. Join us on this transformative journey of creativity and inspiration by following @Whatsyournovela and visiting com @Whatsyournovela and learn more at bynovela to join us on this transformative journey of creativity and inspiration.

