VERNON, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capping the Seventh Annual #BeefTallowFrenchFries Contest, Coast Packing Company

has honored four French fry fans for their creativity and good taste in unlocking beef tallow's remarkable gastronomic gifts: First Place Winner Amy Bizzarri of Chicago, IL, Second Place Winner Yoshiharu Sogi of Santa Rosa, CA, Third Place Winner Renee Signorelli of Murrieta, CA, and Fourth Place Winner Cheryl Larimer of Monticello, MN.



One of the nation's leading suppliers of animal fat shortenings, Coast has once again inspired fry fans to shout out their desire for fries prepped in beef tallow. Back in the day, beef-fat fries helped make a certain major burger chain famous.



The contest served as a golden opportunity for participants to take home actual loot while celebrating #NationalBeefTallowDay, which coincides with #NationalFrenchFryDay.

Coast asked fry lovers to submit a favorite restaurant that features beef tallow fries, or fry them up at home, by including the hashtag #BeefTallowFrenchFries and tagging @CoastPackingCo while adding enticing photos of the fries themselves. Winning entries were selected based on originality and creativity.



This year's prize lineup is tailor-made for home cooks:

First prize winner, Amy Bizzarri of Chicago, IL, will receive a Le Creuset 4.5 qt

Round Dutch Oven , digital candy thermometer , and a signed copy of The Fat Kitchen

cookbook.

"Homemade fries deep

fried in beef tallow with grilled chicken wings. The best summer dinner ever! Once you fry your potatoes in #beeftallow, you won't go back to frying in any other oil!"

-- Amy Bizzarri

Second prize winner, Yoshiharu Sogi of Santa Rosa, CA, will take home (4) Premium Burger/Fries Boards , and The Fat Kitchen

signed cookbook.

"I love French fries that have a rich beef tallow flavor. I can enjoy the aroma that hits my nose, and the aftertaste lingers in my mouth for a long time. Since my Beef Tallow French Fries received an award (2nd place) from Coast Packing Company, I can confidently add them to my new catering menu and recommend them to my customers. In addition, at this time, I would like to try various other flavors combining beef tallow French fries with Japanese flavors."

-- Yoshiharu Sogi

Third prize winner, Renee Signorelli of Murrieta, CA, will receive a Traeger Flat Top Smashburger Kit

and The Fat Kitchen signed cookbook.

"I love beef tallow French fries because they're the tastiest and better for you than those made with vegetable oil, which contains higher levels of unsaturated fats. It was so wonderful to find out that I am one of the winners! I'm really looking forward to trying out some recipes in the cookbook." -- Renee Signorelli

Fourth prize winner,

Cheryl Larimer of

Monticello, MN, will receive The Fat Kitchen

signed cookbook, plus a tub of Coast Packing's beef tallow.

"My whole family loves beef tallow French fries! They are much healthier than those fried in vegetable oil and are crispy, golden, and phenomenal tasting. I'm so thrilled to be one of the lucky winners from Coast Packing, a company that provides great products, engages with its fans, and is helping lead the way to healthier foods." -- Cheryl Larimer

"Our heartfelt congratulations to our winners for their creativity and good taste," said Coast Corporate Chef Greg Hozinsky. "The message of our contest is simple: beef tallow fries are superior in terms of freshness, flavor, and texture compared to every other way to transform the humble potato. Tasting is believing."

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 102nd year in business, Coast Packing Company ( ), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the

Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, CPG companies, QSR and fast-food restaurant chains, broadline food service distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations, and leading bakeries. Coast's interactive TasteMapTM serves as the definitive online guide to restaurants offering dishes prepared with lard and beef tallow, pinpointing some 1,500 establishments nationwide. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition .

