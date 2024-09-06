Algeria’S Presidential Election: Key Facts For September 7, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 Algerian presidential election, set for September 7, marks a critical juncture for Africa's largest country and a key supplier to Europe.



Incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 78, is widely favored to win a second term against two challengers in a vote that will shape Algeria's and economic trajectory.

Candidates and Political Landscape

Three main candidates are vying for the presidency:

1. Abdelmadjid Tebboune (Independent): The incumbent president enjoys strong backing from a coalition of major parties.



This coalition includes the National Liberation Front (FLN), National Democratic Rally (RND), Future Front, and El Binaa Movement. This coalition holds 243 seats in the National People's Assembly.







2. Youcef Aouchiche (Socialist Forces Front, FFS): Representing the democratic and progressive movement, Aouchiche aims to revitalize political participation. This marks the FFS's second presidential bid since 1999.



3. Abdelaali Hassani Cherif (Movement of Society for Peace, MSP): The main Islamist candidate, though the Islamist field remains divided.

Campaign and Promises

The election campaign, which began on August 15, has been notably calmer than the tumultuous 2019 election that saw a 62% abstention rate.



Candidates have focused on public rallies to present their programs, with no televised debates held.







Tebboune promises economic reforms aimed at increasing GDP to $400 billion, job creation, and reducing inflation.



Aouchiche advocates for increasing the minimum wage, introducing a basic income for vulnerable groups, and reforming towards a semi-presidential system.

Hassani Cherif emphasizes economic growth and constitutional reform.



Context and ChallengesThe election takes place against a backdrop of complex economic and political challenges:Despite being a major oil and gas exporter, Algeria faces high youth unemployment and inflation.The country's GDP stood at $239.9 billion in 2023, with expectations to become Africa's third-largest economy in 2024.The election is the first under the 2020 constitutional reforms, adopted following the Hirak protest movement that ousted long-time leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika.Human rights organizations have noted a "steady erosion of human rights" under Tebboune's first term, including disbandment of political parties and arbitrary arrests.Electoral System and ParticipationApproximately 24.5 million Algerians are eligible to vote, including 300,000 first-time voters and 900,000 overseas voters.The Independent Electoral Authority (ANIE), established after Bouteflika's ouster in 2019, supervises the election. Voter turnout will be a crucial indicator of the election's success and citizens' engagement.The 2019 election saw a historic low turnout of 39.9%, with one in eight casting invalid ballots as a form of protest.International ImplicationsAs a major energy supplier to Europe and a key player in North African politics, the outcome of Algeria's election will have regional and international implications.The country's stance on issues such as Western Sahara, relations with neighboring Morocco, and energy partnerships with European countries will be closely watched.In conclusion, while President Tebboune is expected to secure a second term, the election raises questions about Algeria 's political future and economic reforms.It also highlights the balance between continuity and change in a nation striving to address long-standing challenges while maintaining stability.