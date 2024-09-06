Nathalie Dubois And DPA Are Back With Their Fabulous DPA Talent Lounge In Honor Of The Emmy Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Great products to be offered to the DPA guests

Nathalie Dubois and DPA are celebrating the beginning of the Awards 'season in the Famous“DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dubois Pelin and Associates is hosting its famous Pre-Awards luxury gifting lounge at hidden Luxe Sunset Boulevard hotel and are famous among the stars to present brands they find at every corner of the planet: One of the“coup de Coeur of DPA”, found in the Hamptons, is Katherine Wallach. Combing flea markets worldwide hunting for the elements that make her jewelry unique and using anything from the finest hand cut antique coral to a 1960's plastic Barbie shoe, her work spans centuries and can be naughty, elegant, fanciful, raw, talismanic, but almost always one of a kind.“I don't so much design jewelry, as it designs me. Each element guides my aesthetic almost as if I was being channeled by it. I've always felt like I was from another era and felt infinitely more comfortable surrounded by anything old, musty even, rather than new or mass-produced. What inspires me most is the history of olden things, their uses outdated by technology, their manufacture so much more labor intensive and simple yet at the same time, infinitely more sophisticated.” She spoke. DPA found in love with the uniqueness of this jewelry designer. Swiss DeMarquet (and made in Milano, Italy) will return to the DPA event, with its new line of chic bags, stepping into the world of art deco elegance and playful monograms. One other great find this year, is Acambha studio, made in Bali, a limited edition and handmade accessories for the conscious fashion enthusiast. Finally Fallen Stars will be back with its amazing Herkimer diamond jewelry made by Vin D'Aleo, with quartz extracted from a mine in Herkimer, New York.The DPA events are always rich in innovative beauty or wellness products: We are excited to announce that this year's DPA pre awards 'lounge in honor of the Emmys will be performing CellSound treatments and gifting to our most elite guests. CellSound is a noninvasive groundbreaking technology which allows sculpting and slimming of the face and body as desired without any pain or downtime. It improves blood flow and lymphatic drainage in the treated areas without causing inflammation, leading to the rejuvenative effect we all seek.SkinMedica® will gift its luxurious SkinMedica® Neck Correct Cream, Mantra Mask a line of CBD sheet masks and skincare products, will gift two of its amazing masks with one pack of eye gels, Elevé will have its line of fantastic adaptogen infused sparkling waters, Dr Regine Muradian , clinical psychologist and author of the book“Francine and her special talents” , will be in the house to give parenting consultations, Styled by Eva will present her work with microcapsules and virgin hair, and finally Funguy will present revolutionary products (which do not contain any illicit substances) made with psychoactive plants and mushrooms. A must for every DPA guest.New in the DPA suites, Milkshake Collective will present its first line of unique tee shirt and pets won't be forgotten with Axel Roze Pets TM.A little surprise gift is compiled by the leading high-performance Pickleball paddle brand backed by the pros, Selkirk Sport. DPA will also offer two amazing trips for favorite travelers: Selected nominees could leave with a stay at The Greenhouse in Iceland, or a stay at le Taha'a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, just five minutes from Bora Bora.Companies also present in the suite this year are: Truth in Hand, Drift Coffee Bar, Oshri Hakak, Eclair-a-licious, Kim Alexander animal communicator, Zax Snax, Perduret sparkling honey wine, Ratatouille Catering, Masa chips, Zen water, the OP games, Rare Tea Company, and Sanzo sparkling water. Authors like Corey Poirier, Heather Hach, Dr. Paul Corona, P.L. Hampton, and Grinnell“Buzz” Desjarlais (special thanks to Black Chateau for bringing the last three) will be there to sign their books for the guests.DPA is inviting two great charitable organizations to join the festivities: Kids in the Spotlight and Sadhguru's Isha Foundation.The gift lounge will be set up in the Brentwood Suites of the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel and will be opened to guests September 13th and 14th, 2024 from 10am to 6pm.*This event is not affiliated or official with the EMMY® Awards, the Television Academy or NBC

