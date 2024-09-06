Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Boosts Conversions And Cuts Costs With 1SEO's Digital Marketing Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1SEO's targeted marketing strategies help Mount Laurel Animal Hospital increase phone call conversions while reducing overall ad spend.

- CJ BachmannBRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital has significantly improved its digital presence and conversion rates through a strategic partnership with 1SEO Digital Agency. Since 2015, the hospital has relied on 1SEO to enhance its digital marketing strategies, resulting in substantial growth in patient engagement and a more efficient ad spend.Mount Laurel Animal Hospital initially faced challenges in improving its pay-per-click campaign performance and organic search traffic. The hospital needed to boost phone call conversions across multiple service segments-including General Veterinary Services, Avian & Exotics, and Neurology-while maintaining or reducing their ad spend.To address these challenges, 1SEO Digital Agency launched a comprehensive digital marketing strategy. The approach included a local Competitor Campaign optimized for maximum conversions, along with targeted adjustments to keywords and ongoing SEO content maintenance to boost organic traffic. The strategy focused on continuously monitoring and refining campaigns to maximize performance and ensure cost efficiency.The tailored marketing strategy delivered impressive results:The Competitor Campaign saw a 12% increase in phone call conversions while reducing total ad spend by 16.5%.The Services Campaign experienced a 25% rise in phone call conversions to 240, with a 19% decrease in cost per conversion to $4.35.The Avian & Exotic Campaign achieved a 26% increase in phone call conversions to 39, with a 17% decrease in cost per conversion to $7.60.The Neurology Campaign reported a 19% rise in phone call conversions to 37, with a 12% decrease in cost per conversion to $8.01.Overall, total ad spend for these campaigns was reduced to $2,442.62, demonstrating efficient allocation of resources.On the organic front, traffic to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital's website increased by 19% from April to May 2024, and by 32% year-over-year compared to May 2023, reflecting the effectiveness of the SEO strategy."Our work with Mount Laurel Animal Hospital exemplifies the power of targeted digital marketing," said CJ Bachmann, CEO of 1SEO Digital Agency. "We have optimized their campaigns and maintained a focus on conversions, which has increased engagement and reduced costs, allowing them to connect with more clients while spending less."About 1SEO Digital Agency:1SEO Digital Agency is an award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, social media, and web design services. With a mission to deliver measurable results, 1SEO empowers businesses across various industries to achieve their digital marketing goals and grow their client base.For more information, visit 1SEO

Stephen Carrozzino

1SEO Digital Agency

+1 2159461046

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.