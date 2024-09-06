Ganesh Chaturthi: Dog Worships Ganpati Bappa Idol; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ganesh festival has begun in India and around the world. Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 7th, on this day Ganpati Bappa will be installed in grand pandals. At the same time, the movement of devotees has increased in Ganesh temples. Recently, a went on social in which a person and a dog are seen bowing down to Lord Ganesha. The way the dog shows its faith in Ganpati Bappa on this occasion may surprise you.

In the video shared on @Gulzar_sahab's X account, a person wearing a blue safari can be seen offering prayers with folded hands outside the temple of Lord Ganesha. At the same time, the dog right next to him also shows his faith in Lambodar by bowing down to him. Seeing the dog and this person, it seems that both often come to this temple. Actually, seeing the dog's perfect style, it seems that he comes to this temple daily and bows his head in front of Vinayak.



Commenting on the post, a person wrote - If you have faith in Bappa, then all paths open up. While another netizen said that Ganpati's blessings are showered equally on everyone, be it a human or an animal.

People convinced of the dedication of the handicapped sculptor

Here, a disabled person is fully engaged in making Ganesha idols. Seeing his dedication, people are praising that person fiercely. The way this artist is trying to give his best in the idol of Bappa despite being handicapped; after seeing him, a person commented - Nothing is difficult for the one who has faith in Gajanan.





