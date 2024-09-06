Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Express Anguish Over Ujjain Rape Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul,

and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed their concern over the rape of a woman on a footpath in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

In a post on social X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi expressed his disappointment over the heinous crime.

“The brutality against women in Ujjain and Siddharthnagar is a blot on humanity.

The continuously increasing crimes against women and the attitude of the administration towards the victim and her family is a proof of the cruelty of the system and is a matter of serious concern for the country,” he wrote.





The incident was filmed by people around the area and was later shared on social media . The video soon went viral. The crime reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Koyla Phatak area, which is considered to be one of the busiest in the city.

Rahul Gandhi blamed the propaganda-driven government which has developed such an inconsiderate system, where the victims are women. He also called for strict measures to ensure the safety of women.

“Propaganda-centric governments have given birth to an insensitive system to create a false image of themselves, the biggest victims of which are women.

The time has come to make serious efforts towards the moral upliftment of the society for the safety of women - strict steps should be taken at every social, political and administrative level.

Better citizens give birth to better systems, and better systems create a better society,” Rahul Gandhi said.









Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, reacted to the incident. She expressed her fear over such odious crimes being reported across the country and called out the people who were filming it.





“The incident of rape of a woman on the footpath in broad daylight in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh is extremely horrifying. Today the whole country is stunned as to where our society is heading? According to reports, people passing by were making videos instead of saving the woman.

Humanity has been tarnished by such an incident on the holy land of Ujjain,” she wrote on X.