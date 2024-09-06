Former Trinidad And Tobago International Cyclist Sentenced To Seven Years In Federal Prison For International Gun Smuggling

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) FLORIDA, USA, (DOJ) – US District Judge Carlos Mendoza, on Wednesday, sentenced Varun Maharajh (32, Trinidad and Tobago) to seven years in prison for smuggling firearms overseas and possessing firearms as an unlawful alien. The court also ordered Maharajh to forfeit the firearms and ammunition seized in the case. Maharajh entered a guilty plea on March 21, 2024.

According to court documents, on June 28, 2022, Maharajh shipped a parcel to London containing a microwave with five concealed pistols inside. The package contained a Taurus G2C pistol, a Glock 17 Gen 5 pistol, two Glock 19 Gen 5 pistols, and 59 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. The serial numbers were obliterated on the firearms and Maharajh used a fake name,“Kelvin Singh,” to ship the package.

On July 18, 2022, Maharajh dropped off a package at a freight forwarding company in Miami. The package was addressed to Trinidad and Tobago and Maharajh worked with an intermediary who filled out the paperwork. The package contained a tent with two AK-47-style firearms concealed within its folds along with a microwave containing pistols. All of the serial numbers on the firearms were obliterated. While Maharajh worked with another individual, he did show a fake ID with the name“Kelvin Singh” to the freight forwarding company when he dropped off the package.

Maharajh was arrested in Indian River County on November 19, 2023, and engaged in a high-speed chase on I-95 before totaling his vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

Maharjh had entered the United States in 2020 and stayed without legal status after he was scheduled to depart. Maharajh was previously a World Cup cyclist for Trinidad and Tobago and qualified for the Olympics in 2016.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Industry and Security at the US Department of Commerce, US Customs and Border Protection, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, and the St Lucie County Sheriff's Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dana E. Hill.

