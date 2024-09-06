Russian Federal Budget Oil And Gas Revenues Significantly Higher
In January-August 2024, Russia's federal budget received 7.6
trillion rubles (146.68 billion manats/approx. 84.3 billion
dollars) in oil and gas revenues, marking a 56% increase from the
same period last year, Azernews reports citing
TASS.
According to the Russian Ministry of Finance, non-oil and gas
revenues also rose by 27.3%, totaling 15.47 trillion rubles (298.57
billion manats/approx.171,6 billion dollars).
