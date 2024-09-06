عربي


Russian Federal Budget Oil And Gas Revenues Significantly Higher

9/6/2024 3:10:25 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

In January-August 2024, Russia's federal budget received 7.6 trillion rubles (146.68 billion manats/approx. 84.3 billion dollars) in oil and gas revenues, marking a 56% increase from the same period last year, Azernews reports citing TASS.

According to the Russian Ministry of Finance, non-oil and gas revenues also rose by 27.3%, totaling 15.47 trillion rubles (298.57 billion manats/approx.171,6 billion dollars).

