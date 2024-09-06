(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In January-August 2024, Russia's budget received 7.6 trillion rubles (146.68 billion manats/approx. 84.3 billion dollars) in oil and revenues, marking a 56% increase from the same period last year, Azernews reports citing TASS.

According to the Russian of Finance, non-oil and gas revenues also rose by 27.3%, totaling 15.47 trillion rubles (298.57 billion manats/approx.171,6 billion dollars).