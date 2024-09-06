IAEA: Russian Drones Flew A Few Kilometers From Khmelnytskyi NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a recent attack on Ukraine, Russian combat drones flew just a few kilometers from the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power (NPP).

This is said in a statement published on the IAEA website, Ukrinform reports.

“At the Khmelnytskyy NPP, the IAEA team heard drones and gunfire in the early hours of Wednesday morning and were told to shelter. The KNPP and the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) reported to the IAEA that drones had flown a few kilometres away from the plant,” the document reads.

Invaders shell Zaporizhzhia region 330 times in past day

It is also noted that the IAEA teams stationed at the Rivne and South Ukraine NPPs and the Chornobyl site reported that these sites have not yet restored connection to all of their off-site power lines following the widespread military activities on 26 August,“targeting electrical substations that are important for nuclear safety.” The teams also reported air raid alarms on most days over the past week.

As Ukrinform reported, during a large-scale attack on August 26, Russia fired dozens of rockets with cluster munitions at Ukrainian power distribution substations for the first time.