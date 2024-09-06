Ukraine's Defense Minister Discusses Joint Arms Production With Scandinavian, Baltic Counterparts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov of Ukraine discussed with the defense chiefs from Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia new opportunities for the joint production of Ukrainian weapons.

Umerov reported this on Ukrinform.

"On the sidelines of the UDCG meeting, I held an important meeting with the defense ministers of the Scandinavian and Baltic countries: Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia," he said.

According to Umerov, the meeting focused on new opportunities for joint production of Ukrainian weapons. "I appealed to the partners to expand cooperation in this area," he added.

The first example was already demonstrated by Denmark, when the nation financed the direct purchase of Ukrainian defense equipment through the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. "We need more such initiatives to strengthen our collective defense capabilities," the minister emphasized.

As Umerov noted, Ukraine has wide portfolio of technologies that can serve as the foundation for cooperation, including production of Ukrainian missiles, drones of various purposes: reconnaissance, combat, and long-range, ground robotic systems to support operations on the battlefield, and electronic warfare systems.

"I hope for the support of our partners to jointly create new opportunities for the defense of our countries," concluded the defense minister.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Umerov discussed Ukraine's military needs with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin before the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format in Germany on September 6.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov